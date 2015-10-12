Disney’s Tomorrowland starring George Clooney, Britt Robertson, Raffey Cassidy, Thomas Robinson. Hugh Laurie and many more, comes to Blu-ray combo pack, DVD, digital HD and Disney Movies Anywhere on Oct. 13. We have an early review of the Blu-ray combo pack!

In Tomorrowland, we are taken to a place of tomorrow where dreaming is encouraged and anything is possible! We follow the former boy genius Frank Walker (George Clooney), the dreamer Casey Newton (Britt Robertson) and the mysterious Athena (Raffey Cassidy) as they take us through an adventure of the past, present and future of Disney imagination and the world.

Now a lot of critics blasted this film (no pun intended) and in my opinion, this film had a lot more positives than negatives. So let’s talk about the positives for once.

The film was a very unpredictable, action-filled story about the youth being our future and it got across the message that we can change the future in a positive way, if we really want to. So often, dreamers of all ages are told that they can’t do something or that whatever it is that they want to do, will never work. Well if that was the case, there wouldn’t ever be a Disneyland, no advancements in technology and no such thing as the phrase “a dream come true”. This is something that Walt Disney himself was really driven by, the fact that anything is possible. The this film is filled with dreams come true, imagination and possibilities.

The cast of Tomorrowland was a very diverse and talented cast. You had George Clooney who has a pretty impressive résumé over the years, Keegan Michael-Key who is known for his hilarious sketch comedies, Tim McGraw a successful country turned actor, Britt Robertson who already has a long list of projects that go all the way back to 2000, and young stars Raffey Cassidy and Thomas Robinson who are growing into their own.

With all due respect to the cast, whom all did a pretty good job, Raffey Cassidy really stole the show in this film. She played her role perfectly and even did her own stunts. Something you can see in the bonus features of the film. We’ll get into the extras later. For her to share the screen with George Clooney who has achieved so much in his career and for Cassidy to hold her own along side him, really says something about her acting ability and the direction of Brad Bird.

When it comes to the special effects, the cg in particular, this was some of the best cg that I have seen in a live-action Disney film. The quality was really consistent throughout the film and added onto the fantasy of Tomorrowland really well.

Along with the cg adding to the fantasy, the set was pretty amazing in itself. We see lots of Disneyland related scenery and replicas of original attractions, costumes and memorabilia from the very early years of Disneyland. Especially with the Blast From the Past store, we see so much memorabilia from the Star Wars franchise, Lost in Space and even figures from Toy Story and The Incredibles, which the background was filled with. It’s fun to just try to spot all of the cool Easter eggs through that scene.

Bonus Features

The bonus features included with the Blu-ray combo pack are pretty great and last for over 40 minutes. The bonus features included are “Remembering The Future: A Personal Journey Through Tomorrowland with Brad Bird” is a featurette which includes early video of Disneyland’s Tomorrowland being built, scenes from the iconic show “The Wonderful World of Disney” and NASA related events, all while being narrated by director Brad Bird. Other features included are “Casting Tomorrowland”, where you get to see reasoning behind the casting and behind-the-scene footage, “A World of Tomorrow Science Hour-Hosted by Futurologist David Nix” (Hugh Laurie) which is a throwback type of show that shows outtakes from a made up “long-lost” Disney show and it’s always great to see Hugh Laurie being sarcastic as he was on House. There are deleted scenes with introductions by the crew, a behind-the-scenes look at the scoring of the film and there is also an animated short called “The Origins of Plus Ultra” which informs you of how the secret society in the film was born. You even have the option to view it before the film.

Packaging

The Blu-ray combo pack comes with a cardboard cover slip which protects the plastic case with the Blu-ray, DVD and digital code inside.

Verdict

I really think that Tomorrowland deserves more credit than it has received. The main message that the future is filled with possibilities and that it’s all in our hands, was easily received. The film was a sci-fi adventure with some comedy and unpredictability, so it has a something for everyone. The bonus features were great and will bring back early memories of Disneyland to those that were around during its early years. The bonus features are also filled with lots of NASA & science related things for the science enthusiast.

I give the Tomorrowland Blu-ray combo pack 7.5 fridges out of 10.