The directorial debut of Tara Subkoff (The Cell) #Horror is based on horrifying true events about a group of preteen girls living in a suburban world of money and privilege. But when their obsession with a disturbing online game goes too far, virtual terror becomes all too real. #Horror will will open theatrically and on VOD November 20th. Check out the official trailer below.

The film stars Chloe Sevigny, Timothy Hutton, Natasha Lyonne, Balthazar Getty, Taryn Manning, Stella Schnabel, Sadie Seelert, Haley Murphy, Bridget McGarry, Blue Lindberg, Mina Sundwall, Emma Adler, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, and Lydia Hearst.