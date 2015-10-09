Starz is set to debut the anticipated Ash vs Evil Dead on October 31. The network has released a “groovy” promotional pop-up book for the show. It features the cast, teases the plot, and much more. We got a hold of a copy and you can check out our “unboxing” of the book on the Instagram video below.

First look at the exclusive #ashvstheevildead pop up book on @nukethefridge A video posted by Nuke the Fridge (@nukethefridge) on Oct 9, 2015 at 10:47am PDT

Plot:

Ash has spent the last 30 years avoiding responsibility, maturity and the terrors of the Evil Dead until a Deadite plague threatens to destroy all of mankind and Ash becomes mankind’s only hope.

SHARE THIS Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Print

Email



LinkedIn

Pinterest



Pocket

