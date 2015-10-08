Marvel Announces Three More Films But Moves Some Release Dates For Upcoming Films

Well after the announcement of the Ant-Man sequel, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Marvel Studios then announced that three more films were going to be added to the slew of movies that phase 3 already has. Well now Marvel Has announced that some date changes, check them out below.

February 16, 2018 – Black Panther (Previously July 6, 2018)

July 6, 2018 – Ant-Man and the Wasp (Previously unannounced)

March 8, 2019 – Captain Marvel (Previously November 2, 2018)

May 1, 2020 – Untitled Marvel Studios Film

July 10, 2020 – Untitled Marvel Studios Film

November 6, 2020 – Untitled Marvel Studios Film

SourceCollider.com