Well after the announcement of the Ant-Man sequel, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Marvel Studios then announced that three more films were going to be added to the slew of movies that phase 3 already has. Well now Marvel Has announced that some date changes, check them out below.
February 16, 2018 – Black Panther (Previously July 6, 2018)
July 6, 2018 – Ant-Man and the Wasp (Previously unannounced)
March 8, 2019 – Captain Marvel (Previously November 2, 2018)
May 1, 2020 – Untitled Marvel Studios Film
July 10, 2020 – Untitled Marvel Studios Film
November 6, 2020 – Untitled Marvel Studios Film
