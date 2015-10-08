642 SHARES Share Tweet

The fun action packed comedy Ladrones, opens in theaters this weekend and it’s fun for the entire family. I had a chance to interview some of the cast and they where wonderful.

Below you can check out my interview with both Oscar Torre & Vadhir Derbez.

LADRONES unites Latin American superstars Fernando Colunga and Eduardo Yañez in an unforgettable non-stop action comedy that takes you on the adventure of a lifetime. Their mission? To reclaim land stolen from a humble, hardworking community by a beautiful but lethal diva and her team of thieves. Forced out of retirement, Colunga and Yañez must recruit their new team of “Robin Hoods” to perform the biggest heist of their careers.

Director: Joe Menendez

Screenplay: Jon Molerio

Music composed by: Luichy Guzmán

Producers: Alfonso Rodríguez, Ben Odell, James M. McNamara