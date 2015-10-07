350 SHARES Share Tweet

Well it looks like Gotham is starting to pick up that pace and getting better with each episode, and now with the new episode coming next Monday, Michael Chiklis will join the cast as Captain Barnes. We now have some promo pics from the upcoming episode that you can see below.

Captain Barnes (Michael Chiklis) is called to duty to create a law-abiding task force, with the help of Gordon. Meanwhile, Penguin gets caught up in a favor for Galavan, and Nygma asks Kringle out on a date in the all new “Rise of the Villains: Strike Force” episode of GOTHAM airing Monday, Oct. 12 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.