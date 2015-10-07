A new clip from tonight’s season four premiere of Arrow has been released which shows speedy and black canary kicking butt, but it looks like Thea wants to be called Red Arrow, watch it below!

After defeating his most formidable foe to date and riding off into the sunset with longtime flame Felicity Smoak, Oliver Queen left Starling City with the hopes of beginning a new life. But will Oliver ever truly be able to leave behind his past as the Arrow, and, if so, what becomes of the team he has worked so hard to assemble? Will Diggle, Thea, and Laurel be left to continue Oliver’s crusade without him? And with Malcolm Merlyn having ascended to the top of the League of Assassins as the new Ra’s al Ghul, is anyone really safe?

Source:ComicBookmovie.com