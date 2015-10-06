OCTOBER 16, 2015

Upset about moving from a big city to a small town, teenager Zach Cooper (Dylan Minnette) finds a silver lining when he meets the beautiful girl, Hannah (Odeya Rush), living right next door, and makes a quick friend in Champ (Ryan Lee). But every silver lining has a cloud, and Zach’s comes when he learns that Hannah’s mysterious dad is in fact R.L. Stine (Jack Black), the author of the bestsellingGoosebumps series. As Zach starts learning about the strange family next door, he soon discovers that Stine holds a dangerous secret: the creatures that his stories made famous are real, and Stine protects his readers by keeping them locked up in their books. When Stine’s creations are unintentionally released from their manuscripts, Zach’s life takes a turn for the weird. In a crazy night of adventure, it’s up to Zach, Hannah, Champ, and Stine to team up and get all of these figments of Stine’s imagination – including Slappy the Dummy, the girl with the haunted mask, the gnomes and many more – back in the books where they belong to save the town.



​Before you check out Jack Black’s latest , here are some of his most memorable moments in film!

HIGH FIDELITY (2000)

Jack Black played hilarious record store clerk Barry in this romantic comedy starring John Cusack, delivering the infamous line “that’s the worst sweater I’ve ever seen, that’s a Cosby sweater. A Cosssbbbyyy sweater. ​”​

SHALLOW HAL (2001)

One of Jack Black’s first starring roles finds him lusting after Rosemary, played by Gwyneth Paltrow. Although he sees her as skinny, she is obese as demonstrated in a hilarious scene featuring Rosemary’s underwear.

SCHOOL OF ROCK (2003)

Jack Black plays struggling rock singer and guitarist Dewey Finn who disguises himself as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school in this hilarious blockbuster. In the film’s climax Dewey and his class win over the crowd and stunned parents at a Battle of the Bands Tournament with a rendition of “Teacher’s Pet.”



NACHO LIBRE (2006)

In this instant classic comedy, Black plays Ignacio, a monk berated all his live by those around him who follows his dream and dons a mask to moonlight as a Luchador.

BERNIE (2011)

Based on a true story from small town Texas, Black plays Bernie Tiede, a mortician accused of murdering his much older wife.