While Capcom released the Zangief character reveal trailer yesterday, the focus quickly changed, as popular Japanese gaming website Famitsu that released images of a brand new female fighter joining the battle.

Meet Brazilian fighter Laura, from the few images that where posted, we can see uses a combination of quick strikes and grapple moves. It also looks like she can control electricity and incorporates them into her attacks.

Laura joins the roster as the third new original character for the game meaning there will be one more announced in the future. While Famitsu already had the images ahead of time, it means Capcom was preparing for the announcement very soon.