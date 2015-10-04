A little less than a month ago, I did an interview with Greg Powell who has been responsible for some of the most iconic stunts in some of the most iconic films. Powell has done stunts and stunt coordinationing for films such as the Harry Potter films, Superman, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Mission: Impossible, Lord of the Rings and most recently Avengers: Age of Ultron. Now that Avengers: Age of Ultron is out on blu-ray, DVD, digital HD and Disney Movies Anywhere, I can share this interview with you. In this Interview, Powell talks which Avengers actors where the most willing to do their own stunts, which Age of Ultron stunt was the most difficult and what his all-time favorite stunt is.

Chris “The Scoop” Salce: What was the most difficult stunt that you had to put together for Age of Ultron?

Greg Powell: I think the stunts with the semi-truck and the train. You had a lot of extras running around and dealing with the stunts, that was quite a big thing to have to do. That was one of several [stunts], they all have their difficulties in a way.

Chris: Out of all the cast of Age of Ultron, which ones were most willing to do their own stunts?

Greg Powell: To be honest with you, they were all quite willing to do all their own stunts. There wasn’t a problem with any of them. They all came to the rehearsals, they were all willing to do what we wanted them to do. I let them do as much as I think they can do before I call in some stunt doubles.

Chris: You’ve done so many iconic action scenes for very iconic films, is there any particular stunt that you have done that stands out to you?

Greg Powell: I’ve always liked the ‘Interview with the Vampire’ where they’re in the light and catch on fire, the film with Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. There were multiple burns and people on wires and flying a lot. ‘Mission: Impossible,’ the scene where he’s [Tom Cruise] hanging on wires and balancing, that wasn’t a great big stunt but he worked very hard for that. I was very proud of that one and to be attached to that.

Chris: Will you be doing anymore stunts for any of the future Marvel films?

Greg Powell: All I can say is hopefully.

