350 SHARES Share Tweet

According to Deadline, John Ortiz and Shea Whigham are set to star in the upcoming Kong: Skull Island. No information has been released on who they will play, but it’s most likely that they’ll join the team of explorers going to the island.

The film also stars Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson and John Goodman to list a few. Jordan Vogt-Roberts is on board to direct, Kong: Skull Island is set for a March 10, 2017.

A man travels to the mythical island after his brother is stranded there trying to retrieve the mythical serum Titan which is believed to be the cure for all illnesses and diseases. The man must lead a rescue team to save his brother while confronting the creatures that inhabit the island.

Source:Comicbookmovie.com