It’s around that time that where everybody starts their holiday shopping, and looking for the best deals to get more bang for their buck. Of course this also means companies like Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo start announcing and releasing their holiday system bundles to sell more systems.

If you have been waiting for a good deal on an Xbox One, the Microsoft Store just revealed the Xbox One 1TB Holiday Bundle which includes a 1 TB (Terabyte) Xbox One system, a physical copy of Rare Replay which contains 30 classic games from Rare including Conker’s Bad Fur Day, Battletoads, Viva Pinata, and Perfect Dark and Perfect Dark Zero, a physical copy of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition and a download code for Ori and the Blind Forest.

That won’t be the only bundle coming this holiday season from Microsoft, as a Rise of the Tomb Raider bundle will also be coming when the game releases on November 10th. The bundle will include a 500 GB Xbox One system, a copy of Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, and copy of Rise of the Tomb Raider.

Xbox One 1TB Holiday Bundle will retail for $399.99 and will available starting October 27th.

Any particular system you are planning on picking up this holiday season?