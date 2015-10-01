STARZ has just released the official season three trailer for its Emmy Winning original series Black Sails, check out the trailer and poster below.

The ten-episode season returns in 2016 and follows Captain Flint, the most feared pirate of the day and takes place twenty years before Robert Louis Stevenson‘s classic “Treasure Island“.

Here’s the synopsis for season three:

In the wake of the burning of Charles Town, all the New World lives in fear of Captain Flint. But when his campaign of terror crosses over into madness, it falls to John Silver to locate the man within the monster before it’s too late. Meanwhile, with Eleanor Guthrie in prison, Jack Rackham oversees a new Nassau, hoping to secure his legacy as a king among thieves. All will be tested when a new threat arrives, one the pirates could never have anticipated. It knows them. It understands them. And in the blink of an eye, it will turn them against each other.

