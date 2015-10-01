A new teaser for Marvel Studios and Netflix’s upcoming series Jessica Jones has been released and like the first one, we don’t see Krysten Ritter‘s face so far, but it does give us another sense of what the tone in the show will be. Check out the footage below.

The show also Mike Colter as Luke Cage, Rachel Taylor as Trish Walker, David Tennant as Kilgrave, and Carrie-Anne Moss as Harper. The 13-episode series will premiere on Netflix November 20, 2015.

Here’s the synopsis for Jessica Jones:

Marvel’s Jessica Jones will follow the titular superheroine “after a tragic ending to her short-lived super hero stint” and as she is now “rebuilding her personal life and career as a detective who gets pulled into cases involving people with extraordinary abilities in New York City.”

source:Comicbookmovie.com