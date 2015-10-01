400 SHARES Share Tweet

If you need a little tennis in your life while taking a break from that 100 Mario challenge in Super Mario Maker, Nintendo announced that Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash will be released on the Nintendo Wii U on November 20th.

Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash will feature singles and doubles matches which you can play by yourself or with up to four friends. Players will also be able to select Mega Battles, where Mega Mushrooms will randomly spawn on each side of the field making your character giant and making their moves more powerful while they take up almost half of their court.

Nintendo also stated that there will be new playable characters you can select in the game but has yet to announce those characters as of now.