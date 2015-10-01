With Doctor Strange starting production in November, expect to start getting more and more news from the film soon. While talking to IGN, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige kind of debunked some initial reports we heard from the upcoming superhero film, one of those reports he debunked was that Doctor Strange will not have an origin story.

“For some reason people sometimes talked about how we’re not doing an origin story, we’re bored of origin stories. I think people are bored of origin stories they’ve seen before or origin stories that are overly familiar. Doctor Strange has one of the best, most classic, most unique origin stories of any hero we have, so why wouldn’t we do that?”

When he was asked who will serve as the audience’s guide into the bizarre and “strange” world of Doctor Strange, Feige confirmed that Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Stephen Strange, but also Rachel McAdam‘s character may do the same.

“She plays a very, very big part in the movie and represents a certain point of view of the worlds that we experience in that movie, but Doctor Strange, without a doubt, is the character we follow through the movie.”

Finally the conversation turned towards the supporting cast and particularly about Tilda Swinton‘s casting choice as The Ancient One. Many have wondered that due to the gender of Swinton and that of The Ancient One, whether or not she would be playing a man or woman, well Feige had this so say.

“We get an amazing actress to play an amazing character, and do it in a way that’s very unique and doesn’t fall into any outdated stereotypes that sometimes pop up in the comics from years past. It’s funny you ask ‘Will Tilda Swinton be playing a woman?’ and you ask it because she does an amazing job of being sort of ambiguous in terms of gender. I think you’ll see us playing it in ways that she’s played other characters that way. Clearly she’s a woman, but it is very ambiguous in her portrayal.”

source:Comicbookmovie.com