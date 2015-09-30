250 SHARES Share Tweet

Check out this new clip from Reversion ( in select theaters October 9 ) featuring Aja Naomi King and Jeanette Samano.

“Bathroom Confrontation” Clip with Aja Naomi King & Jeanette Samano.

Release Date: October 9, 2015 (in select theaters)

Studio: Fluency

Starring: Aja Naomi King, Gary Dourdan, Colm Feore, Jeanette Samano, Amanda Plummer, and David Clennon

Directed by: Jose Nestor Marquez

Written by: Elissa Matsueda & Jose Nestor Marquez

About the movie :

REVERSION centers on Sophie Clé (Aja Naomi King), a delighted user of the Oubli, a wisp of high-tech jewelry that wraps behind the ear and uses neuroscience to help its users experience their most joyful memories as if they were happening for the first time. In addition to being the head of marketing for the company that makes this revolutionary memory-enhancing wearable device, she is also the daughter of its inventor, Jack Clé (Colm Feore).

Sophie’s most joyful memory is the last day she saw her mother alive, fifteen years earlier. But on the eve of the Oubli’s worldwide launch, a stranger named Isa (Jeanette Samano) kidnaps Sophie, setting off a chain of events that remind us all, you can’t escape what you can’t forget.

250 SHARES Share Tweet