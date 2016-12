Lionsgate has released the final poster for The Hunger Games: mockingjay Part 2. Like much of the past posters for the film, this poster looks pretty much the same but now we have Katniss in her Red Suit. The last film hits theaters on November 20th and stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Julianne Moore, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Jeffrey Wright, Sam Claflin, Jena Malone, and Donald Sutherland. Check out the poster below!

Source:Collider.com