The MPAA has announced that Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice has been rated PG-13. This comes to no surprise to anyone since most comic book films these days are Rated PG-13, and it’s what Warner Bros planned since the beginning. The film has got the rating for “intense sequences of violence and action throughout, and some sensuality.”

What’s sensuality? Well it’s basically saying there will be sex in the film, but you will not be seeing any 50 Shades of Batman action in this. This rating has stirred up some fans that think the film should get a higher rating due to the tone of the film, well to give you a comparison, The Dark Knight was also rated PG-13 for ntense sequences of violence and action, language, and you guessed it, sensuality.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice opens on March 25, 2016.

Source:Collider.com