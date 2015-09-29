667 SHARES Share Tweet

Within the past two years, a sequel to the iconic film The Goonies, has been talked about and within the past two days, according to some reports about Sean Astin, who played Mikey in the 1985 film, sites have reported Astin saying that Goonies 2 is “a lock” and that the sequel “is happening.” Well Astin noticed the trending news and took to Facebook to set the record straight.

Here’s what Astin posted on his Facebook page:

I have always believed that there will be a Goonies Sequel, because Steven Spielberg told me in 1988 that he wanted to make one. Richard Donner has said that it is in the works. Warner Brothers is enjoying a very successful merchandising experience with the “title.” If it gets made in my lifetime, I will root for it, whether I’m in it or not. If it gets made after I’m no longer here to be in it or to watch it, I still know in my heart, guts, wherever, the it will get made. The fact that I’m asked about it everywhere I go is amusing. The fact that people just make stuff up about it, also hilarious. Now, I have said all I am going to say on the subject until 5 minutes from now when another Goonies loving neighbor wants me to give them the inside scoop. Spoiler, no scoop.