A bunch of new images from Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu’s upcoming film, The Revenant, have been released which feature the film’s lead actor, Leonardo DiCaprio in most of the images. Inspired by true events, DiCaprio plays Hugh Glass, a veteran explorer who embarks on a journey for survival and redemption after a bear attack that nearly kills him. The film also stars Tom Hardy, Domnhall Gleeson, and Will Poulter. Check out the images below and be sure to watch the film when it comes out in limited release on Christmas Day then expands on January 8th.

Inspired by true events, THE REVENANT is an immersive and visceral cinematic experience capturing one man’s epic adventure of survival and the extraordinary power of the human spirit. In an expedition of the uncharted American wilderness, legendary explorer Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio) is brutally attacked by a bear and left for dead by members of his own hunting team. In a quest to survive, Glass endures unimaginable grief as well as the betrayal of his confidant John Fitzgerald (Tom Hardy). Guided by sheer will and the love of his family, Glass must navigate a vicious winter in a relentless pursuit to live and find redemption. THE REVENANT is directed and co-written by renowned filmmaker, Academy Award® winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu (Birdman, Babel).

Source:Collider.com