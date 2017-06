400 SHARES Share Tweet

Microsoft has released a new TV spot for Halo 5: Guardians. The commercial shows citizens reacting to the news of Master Chief’s death, using it as a rallying cry. Check out the teaser below.

In Halo 5: Guardians, a mysterious and unstoppable force threatens the galaxy while the Master Chief is missing and his loyalty questioned. Play as the Master Chief and Spartan Locke as the hunt plays out across three new worlds.

The game comes out on October 27th.

source:Comicbook.com