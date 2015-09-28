Bring This Fun For The Entire Family DVD Home!

Ride Along with Sofia as She Embarks on a Daring Adventure,

Receives Guidance from the Princesses and Learns Important Life Lessons!

DEAR SOFIA: A ROYAL COLLECTION

Bring Home on Disney DVD September 29th

Features Four Disney Princess Appearances on “Sofia the First” – Mulan, Jasmine, Belle and Tiana – and an Exclusive Sofia-themed Stationery Set For Kids to Write a Letter to Sofia and Receive a Response Back in the Mail

Synopsis: Join Sofia as she receives guidance from Disney Princesses and goes on a daring adventure with Mulan in the Kingdom of Wei Ling, soars through the skies with Jasmine on a magic carpet ride, and discovers important lessons about friendship and life’s true gifts from Belle and Tiana. Packed with endless fun, music and heart – plus two additional episodes – “Dear Sofia: A Royal Collection” is a not-to-be-missed celebration highlighting the qualities that make a true princess – honesty, loyalty, compassion and grace.

“Dear Sofia: A Royal Collection” includes 6 adventure-filled episodes, plus a FREE Sofia-themed stationary set for kids to write a hand-written letter to Sofia. Each child who submits a letter will receive a response back from Sofia in the mail.

Voice Cast: Ariel Winter (“Modern Family”) as Sofia; Sara Ramirez (“Grey’s Anatomy”) as Queen Miranda; Wayne Brady (“Let’s Make A Deal”) as Clover; and Tim Gunn (“Project Runway”) as Baileywick.

Ming-Na Wen (“Mulan,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) as Mulan; Lea Salonga (“Mulan,” “Aladdin”) as Jasmine; Julie Nathanson (“Just Deal,” “The Zeta Project”) as Belle; and Anika Noni Rose (“The Princess and the Frog,” “Dreamgirls”) as Tiana.

Executive Producers: Craig Gerber and Jamie Mitchell

Release Date: September 29, 2015 (Direct Prebook: 8/4; Distributor Prebook: 8/18)

Release Format: DVD

Ratings: TV-Y (US)

Feature Run Time: Approx. 110 mins.

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1 Widescreen (Enhanced for 16×9 Televisions)

Audio: 2.0 Dolby Digital

Languages: English, French & Spanish

