As confirmed by Ridley Scott a while back, we know that the sequel to Prometheus would be his next film, he also said that the Prometheus sequel would have it’s very own story to tell and would stand alone from the Alien franchise.

“Prometheus has its own story to tell before it eventually ties into the movie that started it all…it won’t be in the next one. It will be in the one after this one or maybe even a fourth film before we get back into the ‘Alien’ franchise.”

Well apparently in a recent interview with HeyUGuys, Scott revealed the title for the sequel, Alien: Paradise Lost. There’s no mention at all of Prometheus in the title so could this mean we will be seeing Xenomorphs sooner them expected?

With Scott previously confirming that the sequel will follow and explore the reasoning behind the Alien creatures’ “evil biology” and what caused the engineers to create such a horrific monster. The title fits perfectly with the plot since it’s a nod to John Milton‘s epic Poem of the same title, the poem tells of the biblical fall of man, the tale of Satan’s temptation of Adam and Eve, and God’s result of expelling the two from the Garden of Eden.

Check out the actual interview below where he reveals the title of the film.

Source:Collider.com