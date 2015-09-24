It wasn’t that long ago when it was announced that Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy where no longer an item, but instead now just co-workers. On last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, the two appeared as special guests to promote their new show, The Muppets after previously committing to appear on the show before the break-up which very quickly became a place where Miss Piggy started to air some of her issues with Kermit which includes not doing the dishes while he was in the sink taking a shower, or because he had webbed feet, which Kermit replied, “I’m a frog, that’s part of the deal. You knew I was a frog.”

The whole segment got pretty awkward in a very amusing way, but one thing you notice is how they interact and move so naturally. The only thing you can see is the string that moves Kermit’s arms.

You can watch the whole thing below.

The Muppets show airs every Tuesday on ABC.