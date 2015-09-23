600 SHARES Share Tweet

The wait is over and The Green Inferno is finally opening in theaters this weekend. After some delay the wait was well worth it. The film has everything horror fans and moviegoers are looking for. Character development, cinematography, action, and gore. In fact, it’s one of my favorite movies of the year so far!

I had a chance to interview director Eli Roth about the film and talked about many interesting things including working with the villagers and possible sequels.

Check out the video below!

Plot:

New York college student Justine (Lorenza Izzo), a lawyer’s daughter, meets a student activist named Alejandro (Ariel Levy) when he goes on a hunger strike on behalf of underpaid janitors. Smitten, Justine agrees to help Alejandro undertake his next project: to save the Amazon. She soon learns to regret her decision when their plane crashes in the Peruvian jungle and she and the rest of their group are taken captive by a tribe of hungry cannibals.