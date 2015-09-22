Spoilers!

If you’re a hard core Star Wars fan you know that these films are always surrounded by rumors and theories. Few end up being true and most end up being fanboys making up stuff. Personally, I’m not opposed to speculating on these films. After all, it’s part of the fun as you wait for the movies to be released. Although we barely know anything about Star Wars: The Force Awakens , the latest “rumor” is for Episode VIII.

According to Making Star Wars , a source has told them that Darth Vader, in the form of Hayden Christensen, will appear in Star Wars: Episode VIII. How is that possible? Well I think, if true, it can happen in two ways. First, as a flashback scene or secondly, as a force ghost. We saw Christensen appear as a force ghost at the end of one of the many Special Editions of Return of the Jedi. Perhaps he can come back as mentor to Luke?

What do you think?