Fox’s Minority Report is set 10 years after the end of “Precrime” in Washington DC, one of the three PreCogs attempts to lead on a normal life while still suffering from visions of the future. Will they be able to hold it together or mentally breakdown and give up?

Minority Report star Wilmer Valderrama plays Will Blake. Our very own Louis Love had a chance to interview Valderrama and he gave he a preview on what’s to come on the show.