DC and CBS have released the first image of Iddo Goldberg as Red Tornado from the upcoming Supergirl series. Here’s the image below.

Iddo Goldberg will play Dr. T.O. Morrow and will be the first major villain in the CBS Supergirl series. He is described as “the most advanced android the world has ever seen. Designed by scientist T.O. Morrow for the U.S. Army as the ultimate superweapon, he soon becomes sentient, posing a grave danger to National City — including the people Supergirl cares about most.”

Executive producer Andrew Kreisberg also revealed that they will introduce “a bunch of characters from the DC comics world in the first nine episodes.”

Supergirl premieres October 26, on CBS.