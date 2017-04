450 SHARES Share Tweet

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ernie Hudson who played Winston Zeddemore in the original Ghostbusters films, will join Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd and appear in Paul Feig’s Ghostbusters.

If this report gets confirmed, three out of the four original Ghostbusters will have a cameo in the new film. It has been reported that the roles of Murray and Aykroyd will not be reprising roles of their Ghostbuster characters.