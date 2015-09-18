In the poster and short 15 second teaser for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, we see Finn (John Boyega) wielding a lightsaber, giving us the impression that He will in fact become a Jedi. Now Latino a Review has revealed these trading cards that say they Finn will just be a rebel and it will be Daisy Ridley‘s character, Rey that becomes the Jedi. Perhaps Finn holding a lightsaber is a misdirection and just uses it to defend himself against Kylo Ren. Another thing to mention is that Kylo Ren is Mentioned here as a sith, so maybe Abrams is pulling a “khan” and misleading us like he did in Star Trek: Into Darkness or Kylo Ren does I fact become a Sith towards the end of The Force Awakens. Check out the cards below.

Source:LatinoReview.com