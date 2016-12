Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for director Danny Boyle‘s Steve Jobs biopic. The film consists of three principal scenes that take place during three big launches in Jobs’ career: the Macintosh in 1984, the NeXT in 1988, and the iMac in 1998. Check out the trailer below:

The film opens in limited release on October 9th before expanding wide on October 23rd. The film stars Michael Fassbender, Seth Rogen, Kate Winslet, Jeff Daniels, Katherine Waterston, and Michael Stuhlbarg.