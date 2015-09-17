SEE “MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – ROGUE NATION” IN THEATERS AGAIN WITH A LIMITED TIME BUY ONE, GET ONE FREE TICKET OFFER AT PARTICIPATING U.S. THEATERS

HOLLYWOOD, CA (September 16, 2015) – Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media are partnering with theater exhibitors in the U.S. for a special Buy One, Get One Free offer for “MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – ROGUE NATION.” For one week only, beginning Friday, September 18th through Thursday, September 24th, moviegoers will receive a free ticket to see the blockbuster film when they purchase one at participating theater locations.

The Buy One, Get One Free offer is valid at participating AMC Theatres, Carmike Cinemas, Cinemark Theatres, Regal Entertainment Group and other theater locations nationwide.

This limited time offer is valid for ticket transactions purchased on the same day at theater box offices only. For a list of participating theaters, visit www.missionimpossible.com/

“MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – ROGUE NATION” is the fifth film in the blockbuster “MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE” franchise. The film debuted at #1 in North America and many international markets, grossing approximately $625 million at the worldwide box office to date.

Internationally, the film opened at #1 in Korea, UK, Mexico, Australia, Spain, Russia, Argentina, France, Brazil and Italy, and achieved franchise-breaking numbers in Brazil, Mexico, Malaysia, Russia, Ukraine, Venezuela, India, Taiwan, Philippines, Thailand, Sweden, Turkey, Indonesia, Poland and Hong Kong. In China, it earned a record breaking #1 opening of $85.8 million in its first week.

Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media present a Tom Cruise / Bad Robot Production, “MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – ROGUE NATION.” With the IMF disbanded and Ethan (Tom Cruise) out in the cold, the team now faces off against a network of highly skilled special agents, the Syndicate. These highly trained operatives are hellbent on creating a new world order through an escalating series of terrorist attacks. Ethan gathers his team and joins forces with disavowed British agent Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), who may or may not be a member of this rogue nation, as the group faces its most impossible mission yet. Starring Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Sean Harris and Alec Baldwin.

The film is directed by Christopher McQuarrie, with a screenplay by Christopher McQuarrie and story by Christopher McQuarrie and Drew Pearce. Based on the television series created by Bruce Geller. Produced by Tom Cruise, J.J. Abrams, Bryan Burk, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. Jake Myers is an executive producer.

