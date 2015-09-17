350 SHARES Share Tweet

X-Men: Apocalypse director Bryan Singer has just announced today that his next film that he wrote and will direct is an adaptation of Jules Verne‘s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. The underwater sci-fi tale has been in development limbo for a while, but now we know that Singer is moving the project along.

Here’s the synopsis for The classic tale:

Professor Aronnax, his faithful servant, Conseil, and the Canadian harpooner, Ned Land, begin an extremely hazardous voyage to rid the seas of a little-known and terrifying sea monster. However, the “monster” turns out to be a giant submarine, commanded by the mysterious Captain Nemo, by whom they are soon held captive. So begins not only one of the great adventure classics by Jules Verne, the ‘Father of Science Fiction’, but also a truly fantastic voyage from the lost city of Atlantis to the South Pole.