Fox Searchlight’s Brooklyn now has a new release date. The film about an Irish immigrant navigating her way through 1950’s Brooklyn starring Saoirse Ronan, will open November 4, 2015 on a limited platform basis.

Synopsis

BROOKLYN tells the profoundly moving story of Eilis Lacey (Saoirse Ronan), a young Irish immigrant navigating her way through 1950’s Brooklyn. Lured by the promise of America, Eilis departs Ireland and the comfort of her mother’s home for the shores of New York City. The initial shackles of homesickness quickly diminish as a fresh romance sweeps Eilis into the intoxicating charm of love. But soon, her new vivacity is disrupted by her past, and Eilis must choose between two countries and the lives that exist within.