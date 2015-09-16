407 SHARES Share Tweet

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios’ stop-motion animation superhero show SuperMansion, airs exclusively on Crackle on October 8th and Nuke the Fridge has an advanced review just for you!

SuperMansion follows a group of superheroes called The League of Freedom. Just like all superhero groups, The League of Freedom are there to fight crime and rid the world of evil. With each of these heroes in the group comes their own abilities and their baggage.

In the pilot episode, we obviously get our introduction of the team. You have Titanium Rex (Bryan Cranston), who is the leader of the group and has the power of super human strength, flight and is also about 70 years old, which means he has all of the attributes of any normal 70 year old. There’s Black Saturn who is the son of billionaire parents (who are still alive) and is a complete tool head case that seems to only have the vigilante persona. American Ranger (Keegan-Michael Key) is a hero who was trapped in a time wrap and brought back to the present time. This causes for hilarious but culturally unacceptable sayings from American Ranger, that obviously wouldn’t fly with today’s culture but American Ranger remains oblivious. There’s Cooch, who is a human-like sassy cat with very cat-like tendencies. Trust me, once you watch it, you’ll get it. Brad is a guy with super human strength, most likely from steroids, which have him going from super sensitive to super rage in seconds. And finally, there’s Jewbot (Zeb Wells). The name itself is hilarious enough.

The storyline of the first episode, which is twenty-two minutes long, is about the government deciding if it’s time that they disband the League of Freedom, due to all of the destruction the group has caused.

Everything about the story and the characters was hilarious. The characters’ baggage make for awkward and very humorous situations and just when you think the heroes can’t be any more stupid, they surprise you. Though the characters have the Mego-style look, SuperMansion is a very different show than Robot Chicken but just as hilarious. I love that the episode was a full story and not just a collection of sketches like what Robot Chicken is famous for. It shows that the creators can do more than just sketch comedy and can tell a full story that will keep you invested into the characters, it will keep you laughing and thinking to yourself, “did I just really see that?”

I can honestly say that this was the most hilarious twenty-two minutes of TV that I have seen in a long time. The fact that SuperMansion is exclusively on Crackle is a great thing for a number of reasons. One, everyone can have access to the show because Crackle is a free streaming app and two, the show has a lot more leeway than if it were on cable. This means that just about anything can happen and you never know what to expect. What you can expect is that you’ll be laughing throughout each episode. I have also watched two other episodes of the series and I can say that it gets funnier as the episodes go on. There’s also lots of great voice acting and with a cast that includes Bryan Cranston, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Seth Green, Jillian Bell, Zeb Wells and even Chris Pine, you can’t go wrong.

SuperMansion will premiere October 8th and a new episode will air weekly, throughout December only on Crackle.




