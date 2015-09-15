The first trailer for Disney’s upcoming Jungle Book Film is finally released, so check it out below!

The film opens in theaters on April 15, 2016 and features the voices of Scarlett Johansson (Kaa), Bill Murray (Baloo), Idris Elba (Shere Khan), Ben Kingsley (Bagheera), Lupita Nyon’o (Raksha), Giancarlo Esposito (Akela), and Christopher Walken (King Louie).

Here’s the official synopsis for The Jungle Book:

Directed by Jon Favreau (“Iron Man”), based on Rudyard Kipling’s timeless stories and inspired by Disney’s classic animated film, “The Jungle Book” is an all-new live-action epic adventure about Mowgli (newcomer Neel Sethi), a man-cub who’s been raised by a family of wolves. But Mowgli finds he is no longer welcome in the jungle when fearsome tiger Shere Khan (voice of Idris Elba), who bears the scars of Man, promises to eliminate what he sees as a threat. Urged to abandon the only home he’s ever known, Mowgli embarks on a captivating journey of selfdiscovery, guided by panther-turned-stern mentor Bagheera (voice of Ben Kingsley), and the free-spirited bear Baloo (voice of Bill Murray). Along the way, Mowgli encounters jungle creatures who don’t exactly have his best interests at heart, including Kaa (voice of Scarlett Johansson), a python whose seductive voice and gaze hypnotizes the man-cub, and the smooth-talking King Louie (voice of Christopher Walken), who tries to coerce Mowgli into giving up the secret to the elusive and deadly red flower: fire.