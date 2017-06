300 SHARES Share Tweet

The first trailer for The Divergent Series: Allegiant has been released, check it out below.

The film stars Shailene Woodley, Theo James, Octavia Spencer, Ray Stevenson, Zoë Kravitz, Miles Teller, Ansel Elgort, Naomi Watts, and Jeff Daniels. The Divergent Series: Allegiant is scheduled to be released on March 18, 2016.

Beatrice Prior and Tobias Eaton venture into the world outside of the fence and are taken into protective custody by a mysterious agency known as the Bureau of Genetic Welfare.