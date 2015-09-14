350 SHARES Share Tweet

Activision’s Transformers: Devastation is set to release on October 6th on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC. Developed by Platinum Games, the game let’s you play as some of your favorite Autobots, complete with their original voice actor from the 1908’s original animated series reprising their roles.

Recently IGN released a new trailer that focuses on the Constructicons and their combined form, Devastator. You can watch the Constructicons wreak some havoc on Optimus Prime, before showing off their true might. In the video you also see IGN playing with the new Devastator toy from Hasbro.

So far it’s confirmed that the game will have five playable Autobots: Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Sideswipe, Wheeljack, and Grimlock. The game will draws inspiration from the original Transformers cartoon as well as the ongoing Transformers comic book series from IDW.