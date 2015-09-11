THE FLASH Season Two Trailer Gives An Extended Look At The Upcoming Season

The CW has released a new promo for The Flash season two, which showed off more footage from the upcoming season and teases the multiverse and new threats.

The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West, Rick Cosnett as Eddie Thawne, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. The new season will see the addition of newcomers Violett Beane as the female speedster Jesse Quick, Demore Barnes as Tokamak, and Tony Todd as the voice of the new villain, Zoom. The Flash is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, David Nutter and Sarah Schechter.

The Flash will premiere its second season on Tuesday, October 6 at 8 p.m. EST.

