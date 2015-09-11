500 SHARES Share Tweet

Kong: Skull Island is set to hit theaters in 2017 and is a reboot of the monster we all know as King Kong. And now that Godzilla came out last year, everyone has wondered, will there ever be a crossover? Will we ever see these two legendary monsters fight? Well it’s starting to look that way, Deadline is reporting that Legendary Pictures is moving Kong: Skull Island to Warner Bros, instead of its initial place at Universal Studios. The plan is to put the Two monsters against each other in a new film.

If this is in fact the plan then some changes would most likely happen to King Kong, while in the previous films Kong was a giant ape, one can only wonder how an ape that is smaller then most buildings would go toe to toe with a 350 ft Godzilla. With Kong: Skull Island being set in 1970s Detroit, it’s possible that the giant ape grows during that time gap of forty years.

Kong: Skull Island is scheduled to premiere March 10th, 2017. Godzilla 2 opens in U.S. theaters on June 8th, 2018.

Source:ScreenRant.com