Marvel’s Jessica Jones has just released a teaser trailer for the upcoming Netflix show that puts Krysten Ritter front and center in the Marvel universe on Netflix that includes Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, them culminate in a Defenders team-up.

Jessica Jones will have 13 one-hour episodes and will also star David Tennant, Mike Colter, Rachael Taylor, Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville, Erin Moriarty, Wil Travel, and more. In the trailer we do get a release date of November 20th 2015. Check out the teaser below.