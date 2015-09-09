350 SHARES Share Tweet

Fox Searchlight has released the first official trailer for Demolition which stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Naomi Watts, Chris Cooper and Judah Lewis. Check out the trailer below.



Synopsis:

Davis (Jake Gyllenhaal), a successful investment banker, struggles after losing his wife in a tragic car crash. Despite pressure from his father in law Phil (Chris Cooper) to pull it together, Davis continues to unravel. What starts as a complaint letter to a vending machine company turns into a series of letters revealing startling personal admissions. Davis’ letters catch the attention of customer service rep Karen (Naomi Watts) and, amidst emotional and financial burdens of her own, the two form an unlikely connection. With the help of Karen and her son Chris (Judah Lewis), Davis starts to rebuild, beginning with the demolition of the life he once knew.

The film is directed by Jean-Marc Vallée and will be released in select theaters on April 8, 2016.