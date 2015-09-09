Marvel to Release MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. Soundtrack on CD

Marvel announced today that they will release Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Soundtrack on physical CD. The soundtrack to the show was written by Bear McCreary and Steven Kaplan and will be released on CD October 9.

The track list goes as followed:

1. “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Overture”

2. “Showdown at Union Station”

3. “0-8-4”

4. “Rocket Launch”

5. “The Obelisk”

6. “Aftermath of the Uprising”

7. “Gravitonium”

8. “Cal”

9. “Cello Concerto”

10. “Willing to Sacrifice”

11. “Alien DNA”

12. “FZZT”

13. “Garrett”

14. “Hail Hydra”

15. “Helicopter Rescue”

16. “Terrigen Crystals”

17. “The Big Bang”

18. “The Rising Tide”

The soundtrack is also available digitally.