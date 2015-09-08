We finally have our first look at the Christmas horror comedy Krampus, has arrived. The film is directed and co-written by Michael Dougherty, who last credits include the Halloween anthology film Trick ‘r Treat.

Krampus is based on centuries-old folklore about the titular character, who according to tradition is a figure who punishes children during the Christmas season who have misbehaved.

The film stars Emjay Anthony, Adam Scott, Toni Collette, David Koechner, and Alison Tolman. Krampus hits theaters on December 4th.

Source:Cosmicbooknews.com