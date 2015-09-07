The next movie by legendary film maker Robert Zemeckis, The Walk, is set to open in theaters on October 9. The film chronicles the real life events of French high-wire artist, Philippe Petit ( Joseph Gordon-Levitt ), who gained fame by his high-wire walk between the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City.

A few weeks ago I had the chance to check out the “Can You Walk the Walk?” Virtual Reality Experience for the movie ( The Walk ) and let me begin by saying thanks to Sony Pictures Entertainment. I can’t emphasize it enough, but during the demonstration I was there. I felt that I was in New York in 1974 on top of the Twin Towers performing a high-wire act. The experience was scary, humbling, and simply breathtaking. When this experience is in your city make sure not to miss it.

Check out the video below!

Sony Pictures Entertainment is committed to exploring technologies that enhance the consumer experience. The Walk is genuine big-screen cinema, a chance for moviegoers to viscerally experience the feeling of reaching the clouds and the “Can You Walk the Walk?” virtual reality (VR) experience is a great tease to that in theater experience.

“Can You Walk the Walk?” – which puts you right out onto a high-wire walk between the towers of the World Trade Center in 1974 – will begin a global thirteen city tour beginning this month.

Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GR1EmTKAWIw

Visit: http://thewalkmovie.tumblr.com

Like: https://www.facebook.com/TheWalkMovie

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thewalkmovie

Synopsis:

Twelve people have walked on the moon. Only one has ever, or will ever, walk in the immense void between the World Trade Center towers. Philippe Petit (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), guided by his real-life mentor, Papa Rudy (Ben Kingsley), is aided by an unlikely band of international recruits, who overcome long odds, betrayals, dissension and countless close calls to conceive and execute their mad plan. Robert Zemeckis, the master director of such marvels as Forrest Gump, Cast Away, Back to the Future, Polar Express and Flight, again uses cutting edge technology in the service of an emotional, character-driven story. With innovative photorealistic techniques and IMAX® 3D wizardry, The Walk is genuine big-screen cinema, a chance for moviegoers to viscerally experience the feeling of reaching the clouds.

The Walk, directed by Robert Zemeckis, opens in IMAX® Theatres in the U.S. on September 30 and wide release on October 9.​