Jean Darling, who starred in Our Gang aka The Little Rascals in the 1920’s, has died at the age of 93.

First starring in Our Gang at the age of 4 as Jean, she appeared in numerous Our Gang films including the silent Our Gang films. Jean Darling later went on to star as Carrie Pipperidge in Broadway’s Carousel in 1945.

Darling most recently starred in another silent short film The Butler’s Tale in 2013.