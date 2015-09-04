400 SHARES Share Tweet

Entertainment Weekly has revealed that Bruce Banner is no longer The Hulk in The Totally Awesome Hulk series, but Amadeus Cho is now being reported to be the new Hulk. Greg Park and Frank Cho will be working on the series, and Marvel Editor-in-Chief Axel Alonso had this to say about the new take on the character:

“As a former Hulk editor, I just felt like…we’ve seen Banner’s story for so long, and the burden that he carries, with the weight of the Hulk on his shoulders. Perhaps the most interesting thing is to see how someone else shoulders that burden, and immediately, Amadeus came to mind for a lot of different reasons. One of them is that physically, he’s like Banner: he’s the 98-pound weakling who’s had everything but the physical aspect to make him seem super cool. And secondarily is that he’s so different from Banner. He shares the monstrous intellect but he’s so different — he’s a teenage kid, who’s hasn’t lived much yet. When Banner inherited the burden of being the Hulk, he was an adult. And I think that it showed in the way that he responded to it. Amadeus is a plucky kid. He’s got a chip on his shoulder, he’s the fifth or sixth smartest guy in the world according to the official rankings, and I think he’s just going to carry himself very differently with that power”

Source:NerdReactor.com