The First Order Looks Menacing in This New Poster For THE FORCE AWAKENS

The First Order Looks Menacing in This New Poster For THE FORCE AWAKENS

With Force Friday being only a day away, We now have an official new Poster of the First Order that shows just how powerful and menacing this new threat is, check it out below.

Directed by J.J. Abrams, Star Wars: The Force Awakens stars John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, and Max von Sydow, with Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew, and Kenny Baker.

Source:Collider.com