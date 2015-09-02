260 SHARES Share Tweet

On Saturday August 29th 2015, Nuke The Fridge attended a celebration inspired by the efforts of the U.S. Fish &Wildlife Service, Los Angeles Conservation Corps and Friends of the Los Angeles River (FOLAR). City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell presented a certificate of appreciation, to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, for their continued efforts to help revitalize the Los Angeles River.

The goal of this revitalization is encourage its residents to understand the importance of wildlife and natural habitat conservation, while in the process bringing communities together.

Being that the area around the L.A. River is 57% Hispanic, we would like to invite the Hispanic Community to join Nuke The Fridge in showing our love and appreciation of nature by helping raise awareness to this program.

Take a look at the video below!

Anchored in the south by the San Diego National Wildlife Refuge Complex and to the north by the Hopper Mountain Refuge Complex, the SoCal Urban Wildlife Refuge Project reaches deep into Los Angeles’ diverse urban core where the revitalization of the Los Angeles River is bringing back nature to urban residents. The SoCal Project is part of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service’s Urban Wildlife Conservation Program. With eighty percent of Americans now living in cities, there is an increasing challenge of how to connect current and future generations with National Wildlife Refuges and the outdoors. The goal of the Urban Wildlife Conservation Program is to reach into communities to find ways to connect urban youth with America’s natural wonders.

Produced by Tandem Stills + Motion, Inc. in partnership with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the Los Angeles Conservation Corps and Friends of the Los Angeles River.

